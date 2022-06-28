Moghalu demands cleansing of Nigeria’s judiciary, faults conferment of GCON on ex-CJN

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, on Tuesday faulted the conferment of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Justice Mohammed resigned from the position over health concerns on Monday.

The president later conferred one of the country’s national honours on the ex-CJN in recognition of his contributions to the nation’s judiciary.

However, there were reports that Justice Mohammed was forced to leave the position after 14 Supreme Court Justices protested the poor management of the apex court under his watch.

READ ALSO:Former CJN Tanko faces inquest as Senate insists on probe over judiciary crisis

Moghalu, who reacted to the conferment of GCON on the ex-CJN on his Twitter handle, said he was not worthy of any honour.

He described Justice Mohammed’s tenure as “spectacularly undistinguished.”

He also branded the Nigerian judiciary as a corrupt establishment in need of urgent cleansing.

Moghalu wrote: “I am not exactly certain what qualifies our recently retired Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed, for the very high national Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON). The man retired under a cloud. His tenure was spectacularly undistinguished. Nigeria’s judiciary is corrupt and needs to be cleaned up.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now