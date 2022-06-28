Kwankwaso, Obi joint ticket will boost South-East’s hope for presidency – Abdulmumin Jibrin

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Tuesday stressed the need for the Labour Party to form an alliance with his party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Jibrin, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Political Paradigm, said the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s alignment with his NNPP’s counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwanso, would give the South-East an access to presidency after eight years.

He insisted that the region were backstabbed by All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “The South-East has been extremely treated badly by the APC and the PDP. For anyone in the South-East, they should be able to see that they don’t have a future in the APC or in the PDP.

“As members of the Labour Party, they should see that the party as it is today cannot propel Peter Obi to the presidency. The only opportunity that they have and which we are offering them is to come and do an alliance with NNPP.

“The hope it gives to the South-East, which is a tentative hope, is that since the era of Vice-President [Alex] Ekwueme, the region has never been on the table to discuss the presidency, in real terms.

“This is the first time they will sit on the table with the NNPP to discuss, sign a concrete agreement that after Kwankwaso, it’s going to be the south-eastern part of the country.

“The fact is that — does the Labour Party have a state? No, they don’t even have one. I’m speaking from my own point of view that one of the safest routes for them is to go into alliance with NNPP, for Peter Obi to run as a running mate and after that, the power can go back to the South-East.”

