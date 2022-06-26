2023: Ex-lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin explains why Kwankwaso will not be running mate to Obi

A former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Sunday dismissed rumours that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would run on a joint ticket with the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Jibrin made this clarification when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

The ex-lawmaker was reacting to insinuations that Kwankwaso was holding discussions with the Labour Party presidential candidate on a merger arrangement.

He said: “Very clearly, Kwankwaso will not be the running mate to Peter Obi. By every standard, Kwankwaso should be the presidential candidate.

“Kwankwaso has more political exposure and experience. He has a bigger profile when it comes to that. He has more experience politically on how to win the election.

“At the end of the day, when you look at the equity contribution in terms of votes, it will be a ratio of about 70 to 30 percent. We are looking at bringing 70 percent of the contributions. Even if it is business – Peter Obi is experienced in business – he knows that whoever is bringing the larger percentage of the equity is expected to stay on board.”

