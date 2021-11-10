Nigeria, others witness 81m cyber threats in H1 2021

A multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, Kaspersky, has disclosed that attackers are embracing more sophisticated methods to compromise systems and data in Africa, especially in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa

Specifically, Head of Research Centre, Global Research and Analysis Team, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky, Amin Hasbini said the attackers were concentrating on non-Microsoft environments, infecting firmwares, and embarking on big game hunting exercises focused on high-profile targets with lots of money.

According to Hasbini, Kaspersky recorded an increase in cyber threats in Kenya amounting to 32.8 million in the first half of 2021.

Also, South Africa accounted for 31.5 million, and near double the number recorded in Nigeria at 16.7 million.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, Hasbini said, “Overall, a combined 81 million attacks were recorded in these three countries, which is indicative of how significant the danger has become to organisations and users in the connected world. “Threat attacks are using these as platforms to gain access to other businesses.”

He noted that research shows that the most threatened industries common across these three countries are government and telecommunications, with diplomatic, education, and healthcare.

READ ALSO: Govt warns MDAs to protect their systems, networks over potential cyberattacks

Also, he stated Kaspersky has also seen large service-oriented organisations being targeted because of the services they provide to high-profile companies.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa all showed significant annual growth in the number of threats targeting companies and users when compared to the same period last year.

Data from Kaspersky recorded a 24.6 per cent increase in Nigeria, followed by South Africa with 16.6 per cent and Kenya with a 15.9per cent increase.

Also, research from Kaspersky stated that the most dominant threat actors on the continent identified by Kaspersky include Lazarus, DeathStalker, CactusPete, and IAmTheKing.

Going forward, Kaspersky warns of 5G vulnerabilities, targeted ransomware gangs using generic malware and more disruptive attacks along with more money demands, threats and blackmails.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now