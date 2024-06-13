Nigeria records 1,141 cholera cases, 30 deaths in six months, NCDC reveals

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has warned of a growing trend of cholera cases across the country, with 1,141 suspected and 65 confirmed cases reported in the past six months, resulting in 30 deaths.

According to the NCDC, the states most affected by the outbreak include Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, Nasarawa, and Lagos.

“The time between infection and the appearance of symptoms is two hours to five days. It has a higher risk of transmission in areas that lack adequate sanitation facilities and a regular supply of clean water, it said.

According to the NCDC, symptoms of cholera include acute profuse, painless watery diarrhoea (rice water stools) of sudden onset, with or without vomiting, Nausea, profuse vomiting, and fever. It added that severe cases can lead to death within hours due to dehydration (massive body fluid loss).

Read also: Obi takes sarcasm to another level as he throws jabs at Tinubu, Soyinka, Okupe

The agency has advised the public to ensure water is boiled and stored in a clean container before drinking, practice good hand hygiene, ensure food is well cooked before consumption, avoid open defecation and improper refuse disposal and that healthcare workers must practice standard safety precautions and intensify surveillance efforts

The NCDC also called for urgent improvement in access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene, particularly in rural areas and states with limited access to these essential services.

“As the NCDC continues to work with partners to lead the health-sector response to cholera outbreaks, we call for an urgent improvement in access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene.” – Dr Jide Idris, Director General, NCDC said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now