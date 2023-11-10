Nigeria, Saudi Arabia sign MoU to strengthen bilateral ties, advance mutual interests in oil and gas sector

The Federal Government, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral ties and advance mutual interests in the oil and gas sector.

The MoU is a testament to the ambition to foster cooperation and establish a robust framework for collaboration between the two nations in the sector.

This was disclosed by Nneamaka Okafor, the special adviser on media and communication to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri in a statement on Thursday.

“In a significant stride towards fortifying bilateral ties and advancing mutual interests, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the Honorable Minister for State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” the statement said.

The statement noted that Mr Lokpobiri’s presence in far-away Saudi Arabia underscored the gravity of the crucial national assignment, aligning seamlessly with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ overarching objective of elevating production standards and technological advancements within Nigeria’s energy sector.

Mr Abdulaziz bin Salman, signing on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the statement, expressed optimism about the far-reaching impacts this strategic alliance would have on both countries’ energy landscapes.

“The key purpose of the MoU is to promote collaboration, information exchange and technology transfer, thereby creating a conducive environment for a mutually beneficial partnership.

“One of the primary benefits anticipated from this landmark agreement is the facilitation of technological exchange. With Saudi Arabia boasting advanced technologies in oil and gas exploration and production, Nigeria stands to gain significantly from this knowledge transfer,” the statement said.

It added that the exchange of technical expertise is poised to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of Nigeria’s energy operations, ultimately contributing to increased production levels and global competitiveness.

Moreover, it said, the MoU is expected to attract substantial foreign direct investment into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“Saudi Arabia, being a key player in the global energy market, holds the potential to channel significant investments into Nigeria, thereby stimulating economic growth, job creation and infrastructural development. This influx of capital will not only bolster the petroleum industry but also have a cascading effect on various sectors of the economy, contributing to Nigeria’s overall economic prosperity.”

The statement added that the cooperative framework outlined in the MoU extends beyond technological collaboration and financial investments.

“It encompasses joint research and development initiatives, knowledge-sharing platforms and capacity-building programs. This holistic approach aims to empower local talents within Nigeria’s energy sector, fostering a self-sustaining environment where indigenous expertise plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s energy future,” it said.

Furthermore, it said the MoU outlines a commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible resource management.

