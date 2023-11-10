Nigeria’s capital market ends trading week with 0.05% growth in ASI

The Nigerian capital market ended the trading week with a 0.05 percent increase in the All-Share Index on Friday.

After five hours of business on the trading floor of the capital market on Friday, the ASI rose to 70,854.18 from 70,819.58 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased today by N16.92 billion to N38.927 trillion from N38.911 trillion recorded on Thursday.

However, the market turnover was down to N5.56 billion from the previous N16.79 billion.

Today’s market breadth was positive as 31 stocks advanced and 13 declined, while 75 others remained unchanged.

VFDGROUP topped the gainers’ list with +9.97 percent, followed by MEYER, FCMB, REGALINS, PZ, RTBRISCOE, and MBENEFIT.

CAVERTON led the losers’ chart with -9.52 percent followed by ETRANZACT, CUTIX, FIDELITYBK, VERITASKAP, CORNERST, and AIICO.

JAPAULGOLD recorded the highest volume of traded stocks and UBA the highest value for the day.

JAPAULGOLD contributed 29.59 percent of the traded stocks at 164,734,305 million units, while UNIVINSURE and UBA followed closely behind with 101,372,108 million and 61,545,152 million respectively.

On the other hand, UBA contributed 22.92 percent of the traded stocks valued at N1.275 billion while GTCO and AIRTELAFRI followed with N871.2 million and N570.5 million respectively.

