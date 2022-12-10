Nigeria sold N1.7tn worth of goods to African nations in 9 months – NBS

Nigeria sold goods worth N1.7 trillion to other countries in Africa in the first nine months of this year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its report on foreign trade statistics obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Saturday.

Nigeria, according to the report, bought goods worth N588 billion from countries on the continent during the period.

NBS revealed that countries in the West African sub-region sold to Nigeria’s market N80.6 billion worth of goods.

Other African countries’ export to Nigeria during the period was N477.6.

Nigeria’s biggest customers in Africa were the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states.

ECOWAS countries bought from Nigeria N1.19 trillion worth of goods compared to N523.7 billion for the rest of Africa.

As expected, Nigeria’s biggest export was crude oil.

NBS noted that South Africa and Ivory Coast were the top 10 customers for Nigeria during the period.

South Africa and Ivory Coast paid N283.70 billion and N247.73 billion for Nigeria’s crude oil in the third quarter of this year.

