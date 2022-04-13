Nigerian govt approves N1.4bn for supply of equipment in power sector

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N1.4 billion for the supply of more equipment for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to boost power supply across the country.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He said: “I presented two memos from the Ministry of Power for the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“The first one was a variation of the sum of a contract for 132/33 KV substation at Kafanchan, Kaduna State, with a KV line base extension at Jos substation in Plateau State. This is in the sum of N132, 705, 861.42.”

“The second memo was for the supply of handling equipment, haulage and operational vehicles for the TCN at N1,338,159,080.88.

“They are heavy lifting equipment that the TCN requires for doing its work in the store and on the field, while changing equipment and moving transformers.

“The council graciously approved the memos.”

On his part, the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said the council approved funds for seeds production in the country.

The council, according to him, approved N400,000 per variety for private seed companies and N100,000 per variety for research institutions.

