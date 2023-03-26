News
Nigerian govt closes Lagos bridge for repair works
The Federal Government has closed the total bridge in the Apapa area of Lagos for six weeks to allow for repair works on the structure.
The Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), which announced the development in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Sunday, said the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing closed the road at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday for maintenance works.
It said relevant security agencies had been deployed by the government to manage the traffic situation in the affected areas.
READ ALSO: Lagos bridges under threat of collapse from parked trucks
The statement read: “Given the impact, the closure will have on port users, the authority in partnership with LASTMA, police, FRSC, and the Nigerian Navy have worked out alternative routes and are on ground to manage the traffic situation in the affected areas.
“The authority wishes to solicit the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders as we continue to support measures to mitigate the temporary disruptions.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...