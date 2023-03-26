Nigerian govt closes Lagos bridge for repair works

The Federal Government has closed the total bridge in the Apapa area of Lagos for six weeks to allow for repair works on the structure.

The Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), which announced the development in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Sunday, said the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing closed the road at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday for maintenance works.

It said relevant security agencies had been deployed by the government to manage the traffic situation in the affected areas.

The statement read: “Given the impact, the closure will have on port users, the authority in partnership with LASTMA, police, FRSC, and the Nigerian Navy have worked out alternative routes and are on ground to manage the traffic situation in the affected areas.

“The authority wishes to solicit the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders as we continue to support measures to mitigate the temporary disruptions.”

