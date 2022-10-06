Connect with us

Nigerian govt declares Monday as public holiday for Eid-el-maulud

The Federal Government on Thursday, declared October 10 a public holiday in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammed.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues exemplified by Prophet Muhammed.

“As the indisputable leader of our race, we must demonstrate responsible leadership in Africa,” the minister stated.

READ ALSO: Independence: Nigerian govt declares October 3 as public holiday

He also implored Nigerians to be security conscious by reporting any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency and through the N-Alert application on Android and IOS.

“When you see something do N-Alert, as this would elicit a prompt response from security agents,” Aregbesola added.

