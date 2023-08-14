Nigerian govt grants Carbon, Fairmoney, others licences for digital lending

A fresh list of 154 completely authorised digital lenders with operating licences in the nation has been made public by the Federal Government through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

It added 20 to its watch list, conditionally approved 40 more, delisted nine apps, and added 20 more.

It also mentioned that the Central Bank of Nigeria has granted licences to four other financial institutions: Fastcredit Limited, Greenbond Finance Company Limited, Baines Microfinance Bank Limited, and Ekondo Microfinance Bank Limited.

The FCCPC recently reorganised the digital money lending industry in response to the lenders’ persistent harassment of Nigerians. This notification of licenced digital lenders came after that.

It also came after the commission gave digital money lenders a five-day deadline to prove they were operating within its set guidelines.

It announced this earlier when it asked Google to delete 18 digital lenders from Playstore for harassing Nigerians.

Read Also: FCCPC deletes list of approved loan apps after investigation

Approved loan apps in Nigeria include Clan pp, Nextpayday app, Palmcredit app, Flypay app, Paylater app, Moneypal app, Goloan app, Sycamore app, Branch Mobile app, Fairmoney app, Regxta app, Carbon app, and more.

Apps with conditional approvals include Soko Loan, Creditmoney app, Lucred app, Altara app, Rivermoney app, Indicina loan app, Growly app, Kwaba app, Helppo app, and more.

Apps on the FCCPC’s watchlist include Getloan, Camelloan, Joy Cash-Loan up to 1,000,000, Nairaloan, Moneytree Finance Made Easy, Luckyloan Personal Loan, Cashme, Easynaira, Crediting, and Hen Credit Loan (Orange Loan and Purple Credit Ltd.).

Others are Nut Loan, Cash Door, Cashpal, Nairaeasy Gist Loan, Secucash, Creditbox-africa, Switfcash, Swiftkash app, Eaglecash app, and Moneytreefinance Made Easy app.

The list of delisted apps (i.e. unapproved loan apps) include Wiftkash app, Hen Credit Loan App, Cash Door app, Joy cash-loan up to 1,000,000 app, Eaglecash app, Luckyloan Personal loan app , Getloan app, Easeloan apps, and Xgo Finance Limited [Xcredit, Naira Naija, Imoneyplus-Instant, Nairanaija-Instant, Nownowmoney, Naija Cash].

Only digital money lenders that have been registered under the Limited Interim Regulatory Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending 2022 could operate in the country, according to the FCCPC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now