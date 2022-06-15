Nigerian govt moves to take over state-owned airports

The Federal government has announced plans to take over some major airports owned by state governments.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation disclosed this in Abuja at the ongoing FAAN National Aviation Conference.

According to him, some of the airports to be taken over by the federal government are Kebbi, Dutse, Bauchi and Gombe airports.

He also added that most of the states’ airports across Nigeria will eventually be given to the private sector for effective and efficient management.

“Nigeria actually has 43 airports, some of which are airstrips where flights take off and land, among these 43 airports, some are federal airports, some are state owned and others are privately owned.”

In his address Sirika also said the federal government was determined to pursue the components of the aviation roadmaps which include the establishment of aircraft leasing companies, aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul investments, and National carrier and airport concessions, amongst others.

He said these components have reached advanced stages and will be completed before the end of President Buhari’s administration.

He challenged investors to tap into the myriads of opportunities in the sector, especially with the recently approved 12 hectares of land for implementation of the aviation roadmap by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Nigeria’s aviation has a lot of potential and can leverage its population and natural resources amongst others to become a leader in Africa. We need to take advantage of these variables,” Sirika said.

He hinted that despite the global oil price increase, recession and COVID-19 impacts, Nigeria’s aviation sector has survived all odds and has recorded an increase from eight million to 18 million passenger traffic in 2021.

