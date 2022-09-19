Nigerian govt plans another increase in minimum wage

The Federal Government on Monday announced plans to increase the workers’ minimum wage from the current N30,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage Act on April 18, 2019.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this when he addressed members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at a public presentation of a publication titled: “Contemporary History of Working Class Struggles” in Abuja.

Ngige said a review of the minimum wage was necessary due to the current global inflation.

He said: “The inflation is worldwide, we shall adjust the minimum wage in conformity with what is happening and much more important, the 2019 Minimum Wage Act has a new clause for a review.”

READ ALSO: 10 states yet to implement minimum wage, two years after

The minister stated that the review was already in motion with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in its negotiation with the Ministry of Education.

“That adjustment has started with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), because the stage they are at with their primary employers, the Ministry of Education, is a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

“Under the principles of offer and acceptance, which is that of Collective Bargaining, ASUU can say let’s look at the offer they gave us and make a counter offer. But they have not done that, if they do that, we are bound to look at their offer, these are the ingredients of collective negotiations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now