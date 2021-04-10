Nigerian govt, UNICEF collaborate on review of education policy | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the United Nations International Children Fund (UNICEF) has enacted a comprehensive review of the National Policy on Gender Equality in Basic Education to tackle insecurity and other emerging problems.

The UNICEF’s Education Specialist, Mrs. Azuka Menki, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of a two-day Consultative and Critique Meeting in Abuja, said the review was long overdue.

She said the review of the 14-year-old policy was aimed at finding a lasting solution to emerging gender issues.

She stressed that the review would broaden the scope of the policy which focused only on basic education to ensure inclusiveness for better implementation.

According to her, works are being concluded on the document for onward presentation to relevant authorities for approval.

Menki said: “UNICEF, with support from Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is supporting the Federal Ministry of Education to review the existing National Gender Policy on Basic Education.

“The existing policy is focused only on basic education and it has been there since 2006.

“We felt that we needed to support the government to review it, especially because there are emerging gender issues affecting enrolment, retention, completion, and transition, especially for girls.

“We felt that this is the time to sit down to take a look at the document to see how it fits into emerging issues and how it’s able to solve the issues that are affecting education for children both boys and girls.”

