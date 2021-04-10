Northern govs task IGP to quickly end criminality in country | Ripples Nigeria

The Northern Governors Forum has urged the Acting Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Baba, to take proactive measures in tackling crimes in the country.

The Chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong, made the call in a congratulatory message to the acting IG by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Macham, on Saturday, in Jos.

The Plateau Governor said the forum would give Baba all the necessary support to enable him provide the leadership needed for implementing proactive policing for the safety of lives and property.

He said Baba’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was well deserved, considering his track record of diligent service to the nation, across various police formations in the country.

READ ALSO: Lalong preaches against ethnic disunity, religious biases as panacea for economic sustainability

He said: “As northern governors, we remain committed to community policing and any other measure that will lead to securing our region which has been bedeviled by different forms of insecurity.

“We must work together to adopt new measures that will enable us to overcome these challenges and remain on top of the situation by preventing criminals from carrying out their nefarious activities.”

Lalong said the forum was particularly concerned that many farmers in the region were discouraged from cultivating their farms because of criminal activities.

The forum’s chairman urged the police boss to bring an end to banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency in the country.

He wished Baba a successful tenure and called on Nigerians to support him and the entire security architecture of the country for a more secured nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions