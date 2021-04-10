Police arrests cleric for allegedly abducting teenager for ritual in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police arrests cleric for allegedly abducting teenager for ritual in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 36-year-old Islamic cleric, Amodu Jamiu, for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl for ritual in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the cleric was arrested on Monday following a report lodged by the victim at the Sango Divisional Headquarters.
He said: “The victim reported that while she was coming from work on the day of the incident, the suspect accosted her. The suspect lured the victim into an uncompleted building after touching her with an object.
“She stated further that on getting to the building, the suspect stripped her naked and used a white handkerchief to rub her private part and other parts of her body. It was a Good Samaritan, who, unknown to the suspect, was watching the incident that came to her rescue as she had become unconscious.
“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect. He was subsequently traced and apprehended. On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had the intention of afflicting the victim with a sickness, which will enable him to extort her parents of huge amount of money having successfully done it to two different persons in the past. A search warrant was executed in his house, and a lot of dangerous charms were recovered from there.
“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.”
