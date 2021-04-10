Truck crushes commercial motorcyclist to death in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

A truck on Saturday crushed a commercial motorcyclist to death in Akwaeze, Aniocha local government area of Anambra State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Awka, the state capital.

Kumapayi blamed the accident which occurred at about noon on reckless driving.

He said: “The crash involved an unidentified driver of a Mercedes Benz 911 Truck with registration number KPP273XD and an unidentified rider of a Kymco motorcycle with registration number AKL172QN.

READ ALSO: Police arrests six suspected criminals, recovers stolen car, tricycles in Anambra

“Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred while the speeding motocyclist tried to overtake the truck and he was crushed in the process.

“The motorcycle rider was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, Akwaeze by FRSC rescue team from Igboukwu Command and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. His body has been deposited at the mortuary.”

Kumapayi said the driver of the truck had been handed over to the police for further investigations.

Join the conversation

Opinions