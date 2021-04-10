Lagos CP orders dismantling of roadblocks along Badagry highway | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the dismantling of all illegal police roadblocks along the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said Odumosu gave the directive while addressing Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPO) in the command on Friday.

He said the directive was aimed at restoring sanity and decency to police operations along the ever-busy highway.

The statement read: “In his bid to restore sanity and decency to the operations of the police along the ever-busy international route, Lagos/Badargy Expressway, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate dismantling of illegal roadblocks by the police teams from the Lagos State Police Command.

“He ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers whose jurisdictions fall along the Badargy Expressway; Festac and Area K, Marogbo, to withdraw their men from the illegal roadblocks.

READ ALSO: Lagos CP orders continued patrol to maintain law, order

“He directed that they embark on aggressive motorised patrol and surveillance to police their areas and the route.

“The Commissioner of Police confirmed that the illegal police roadblocks along the route have been condemned by the government, international bodies, and interest groups and they must be dismantled without delay.

“However, the CP noted that police operatives from other police formations outside the supervision of the Lagos State Police Command who operate along the route would be contacted to adjust and do the needful to restore sanity to their operations.

“He warned the concerned Area Commanders to desist and ensure full compliance with his order as any defaulter will be sanctioned accordingly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions