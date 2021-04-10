Military reportedly destroys illegal refinery in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

Soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion, Asa, Ukwa West local government area of Abia State have reportedly destroyed an illegal oil refinery in Odogba community in Rivers State.

Military sources told journalists on Saturday the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Department of the State Services (DSS) operatives at Owaza area, a boundary community between the two states.

However, no arrest was made as operators of the illegal refinery ran away before the arrival of the security agents.

According to one of the sources, the security agents recovered a commercial bus allegedly used in ferrying stolen crude after the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran into the bush.

“The driver of the bus locked its steering in a bid to frustrate the attempt to take the vehicle to the military unit in the area.

“The bus and its content were later set ablaze by the team,” he said.

