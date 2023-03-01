Nigerians in celebrate as INEC announces Tinubu winner of presidential poll (Photos)

There has been celebrations across the country following the announcement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election.

Immediately after INEC made the announcement of his victory at about 4am on Wednesday, his supporters across the country broke into celebration galore and victory dances on major streets in Nigeria.

From Lagos to Abuja, Kano to Katsina, Maiduguri to Jos, the supporters defied all odds to pour into the streets to celebrate the victory of the former Lagos State Governor.

Nollywood actor and legislator, Desmond Elliot holds a party flag to celebrate as Bola Tinubu is declared president-elect in Surulere, Lagos.

Celebrations at APC National Secretariat in Abuja

Tinubu’s supporters celebrating his victory in Abuja

There were also celebrations in Markudi as APC supporters took to the streets in victory dance

Jubilation in Osun after Tinubu was declared winner

