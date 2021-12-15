Nigerians share experience, effect of joining secret cults

Netizens have taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to discuss the effects of joining occultic groups.

The conversation was instigated by the recently published BBC documentary titled, ‘Cultism In Nigeria’. The documentary focused primarily on the members of the occultic sect, Black Axe.

Since the documentary debuted earlier in the week, Nigerians have taken to their respective social media platforms to discuss their encounter with members of an occult group or narrate the heartbreaking consequences a loved one or an acquaintance had to face after choosing the route of the occult.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly passes anti-cultism Bill seeking to punish parents of culprits

Ripples Nigeria has gathered a cross section of comments from netizens who shared stories of people they know whose lives spiraled out of control when they became cultists.

Read the comments below.

