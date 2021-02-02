Lagos Assembly passes anti-cultism Bill seeking to punish parents of culprits

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the anti-cultism bill which seeks to punish parents whose wards are found guilty of cultism.

The bill awaits the assent of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The House passed the bill ‘Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Bill 2020’ during the plenary session on Monday through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The speaker said the punishment, although not specified, was to further prohibit unlawful societies and cultism in the state.

“Parents of cultists found guilty of cultism in the state ‘might be liable’ for punishment.

“The bill, if signed into law, will provide for the prohibition of unlawful societies and cultism in Lagos and for connected purposes.

“Though, we will also differentiate between the types of cultism in the country, so that we won’t solve one problem and create another,” he said.

A lawmaker David Setonji, representing Badagry Constituency II, described cultism as a “major challenge to us in the state.”

Mr Setonji, therefore, admonished parents to take proper care of their children by ensuring their compliance with societal norms and values.

“There is nothing wrong in associations coming together, but when it has to do with devilish ideas, causing commotion, that is what we are against.

“As a result, parents should learn to take care of their children to ensure they conform to societal norms and values,” he said.

