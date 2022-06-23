Nigerians’ welfare, security important to Buhari’s govt – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday the welfare and security of all Nigerians topped the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Vice President stated this at the launching of the Human Capital Development Strategy Document for Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja.

Osinbajo insisted that the government would continue to channel resources on improvement of healthcare delivery, nutrition, and provision of quality education to the citizens.

He said: “Our people are central to all that the governments, private sector, and civil society partners do. The most important pieces of work that we can do are planning and investing in human capital development, healthcare, nutrition, quality education, skills, and jobs.

“Inadequate nourishment results in suboptimal learning outcomes and a lifetime of disadvantage, especially in what is becoming a fiercely competitive knowledge economy.



“Also, because idle youthful populations portend an increased risk of social instability; we must invest in relevant skills as we provide good-paying jobs and opportunities.

“Whether those resources are judiciously used in a manner that best benefits our people or those resources are squandered, this is what will mean the difference in the dividends we expect for our population, or it could be just misery and disaster.

“By 2050, West Africa will have 650 million people. Almost 400 million will be young people. And we will have to provide quality basic education and healthcare for them and nutrition.”

