Northern Elders accuse Nigerian govt of keeping mum over Ekweremadu ‘organ harvesting’ incident

The Northern Elders Forum has criticized the silence by the Nigerian governement over the recent case of organ harvesting associated with the former President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu.

The couple had on Thursday been remanded in custody over allegations bordering on conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

The Metropolitan Police in the UK, in a statement on Thursday, said: “Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting,

“Ike Ekwremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.”

Reacting via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Northern Elders’ Spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, accused the Nigerian governement of conflict of interest, adding that it should have condemned the development.

He said: “If you are waiting for a huge shriek of outrage on condemnation over the trafficking of a 15-year old Nigerian boy to have his organ harvested in the UK, you may be disappointed. The vanguard of ‘our own rights’ may be undergoing a conflict of interest. Too close to home to condemn?”

