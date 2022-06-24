Ohanaeze faction disowns, sacks Ekweremadu over organ harvesting scandal

A factional group of the apex-Igbo organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has disowned and sacked former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, as a member of the organisation following the scandal generated over his arrest in the UK on allegations of organ harvesting.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the factional Secretary-General of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said “Ekweremadu has committed an atrocity against humanity” and therefore has been sacked from the ‘Ime-Obi’ caucus of the group.

Describing the arrest of Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice as the height of “monstrosities and atrocities’ against humanity,” Ohanaeze said “they should be allowed to face the consequences of their actions in UK.”

“The Igbo leadership will strip him of all titles and privileges accorded to him as an Ime-Obi member (the apex decision making organ of Ohanaeze) if he is found guilty of this allegations,” the statement said.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo also calls on the good people of Enugu West Senatorial zone to initiate the process of his recall from the Senate if he is finally convicted.

“This anathema is condemned in strong words and must come with strict sanctions against Ekweremadu.

“Ndigbo will not condone such actions in Igboland; he dishonored the people he represents in the Senate. The stigma of these allegations will torment Ike Ekweremadu and his wife,” it added.

