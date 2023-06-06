Nigeria’s FoodCourt launches cloud kitchen service. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s FoodCourt launches cloud kitchen service

A Nigerian foodtech startup, FoodCourt, has launched as a cloud kitchen enterprise to increase access to quality food by curating localized virtual restaurant brands.

Launched in September 2021 and based in Lagos, FoodCourt aims to provide users with an exceptional ordering experience and delightful food.

FoodCourt, which recognizes the changing consumer behavior in Africa, acknowledges the inefficiencies that persist in the food delivery space despite the presence of food delivery aggregator apps like Jumia Foods and Glovo.

Speaking on the development, Henry Nneji, co-founder and CEO of FoodCourt, explained that their observation led them to the realization that customers primarily seek good food and a seamless ordering process.

As the first cloud kitchen company in Africa to adopt a full-stack approach, FoodCourt maximizes its resources for production and leverages its proprietary ordering technology.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that though the startup was initially bootstrapped, it gained further support by participating in Y Combinator’s S22 Batch.

By offering localized virtual restaurant brands, the startup aims to meet the evolving needs of consumers and provide them with a seamless and enjoyable dining experience.

TECH TRIVIA: A network-connected computer is also called what?

A. Hub

B. Host

C. Switch

D. Bridge

Answer: see end of post

2. Floranow acquires Saudi Arabia’s Bloomax

UAE-based B2B floral marketplace Floranow has, Tuesday, announced completing the acquisition of Saudi Arabia’s leading wholesale distributor of fresh-cut flowers, Bloomax.

The deal, according to the startup, was funded through a combination of debt and equity.

Floranow, through the deal, become the largest importer and distributor of flowers in the country, expanding its presence to nine cities in Saudi Arabia and increasing the number of companies using its platform to over 1500.

Noushad Gafoor, the current chairman of Bloomax, will join Floranow’s executive team and continue to oversee the company’s operations in Saudi Arabia.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Floranow continues to perform strongly —processing over 150,000 orders, serving more than 1100 customers, and employing over 100 professionals.

Charif Mzayek, Founder and CEO of Floranow, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, highlighting the attractive growth prospects of the Saudi Arabian market.

Charif emphasized Floranow’s commitment to digitizing the flower industry and enabling seamless transactions between buyers and sellers worldwide.

3. Helium Health secures $30M Series B funding

A Nigerian-founded provider of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Hospital Management Information (HMI) Systems in West Africa, Helium Health, has successfully raised $30 million in a Series B funding round.

The investment, according to the startup media statement, was led by AXA IM Alts, a global investment leader.

Other participants in the funding round include Capria Ventures, Angaza Capital, Flatworld Partners from the United States, and Tencent, an existing investor.

This funding round marks a significant milestone for Helium Health, following previous funding rounds of $10 million in 2020 and $2 million in 2017.

Since its inception, the healthtech startup has raised $42.2 million as it seeks to invest in scaling up its operations and expand credit services within the African healthcare sector.

Founded in 2016 by Goke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, and Dimeji Sofowora, Helium Health is dedicated to advancing universal health coverage by providing comprehensive solutions for healthcare stakeholders in emerging markets.

Trivia Answer: Host

A host is a computer that is accessible over a network. It can be a client, server, or any other type of computer.

Each host has a unique identifier called a hostname that allows other computers to access it.

