SA’s EMGuidance launches digital prescription tool. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. SA’s EMGuidance launches digital prescription tool

A South African digital healthcare startup, EMGuidance, has announced launching a new digital prescription tool that is designed to transform the way prescriptions are managed and shared.

EMGuidance, which is a digital platform for clinical decision-making support in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, made the announcement in a press release on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The platform, according to the cofounder Dr Mohammed Dalwai, seeks to optimise patient-care outcomes by giving healthcare professionals access to advanced digital tools.

Other service opportunities include giving workers access to the latest diagnostics and treatment protocols, education, and local medicines guidance from across the healthcare ecosystem and medical industry.

Since its inception, the startup has grown to become the largest and most engaged online platform for HCPs, with over 57,000 registered users in South Africa.

Speaking on the development, the cofounder said:

“The world of medicines is in a state of constant change, with new drugs, science and data around the safety and efficacy of medicines emerging almost daily, not to mention changing scheme rules. This makes it practically impossible for any doctor to stay abreast of the latest developments without the support of a digital tool. By making the system as smart as possible, we’re saving doctors time and reducing costs and risks.”

TECH TRIVIA: A character with all bits set to zero is also called what?

A. Nybble

B. Null Character

C. Endline

D. Zero Byte

Answer: see end of post

2. Afrorama launches as African encyclopaedia to capture Africa’s value

Afrorama, a new African encyclopaedia and information platform has been launched to provide a curated collection of articles, videos, and other multimedia content.

The packaged, dynamic content presented by Afrorama includes information on arts and literature, business and politics, entertainment, geography and nature, history, sciences and technology and philosophy from pre-colonial times to the present day.

Chloé Bertrand, platform founder and managing director of Afrorama, disclosed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The platform aims to combat misinformation, promote a nuanced understanding of Africa, and showcase its true beauty and complexity.

The statement reads in part:

“Afrorama’s database of African knowledge is curated by a team of writers and researchers located globally – a team that strives to ensure that information about Africa is accurately represented.

“We are excited to launch Afrorama and progressively give people access to a comprehensive digital encyclopaedia of the African continent.”

3. Tingo Mobile doles $6.5M to support Nigerian farmers

Tingo Mobile, a leading Agri-Fintech company operating in Africa, has announced plans to provide a 3 Billion Naira (approximately USD $6.5 Million) loan facility to the All Farmers Association of Nigeria.

The fund, according to the organization, is expected to support farmers cultivate 3,000 hectares of new farming land for rice and wheat production.

The loan will also be used to accelerate the onboarding of AFAN’s warehouses to the Tingo Mobile partnership with Prime Commodity Exchange (“PCX”) and AFAN as part of its target to achieve a network of 80,000 warehouses in two years, as announced on April 26, 2023.

The newly developed 3,000 hectares of agricultural land is projected to yield an extra 6,000 Metric Tons of wheat annually and an additional 16,000 Metric Tons of rice annually. This increased production is estimated to have a combined market value of USD $17.5 million per year.

Speaking on the development, Farouk Rabiu Mudi, President of AFAN, commended the efforts the organization, noting that the fund will enhance agriculture in Nigeria.

“This significant new investment from Tingo Mobile is a further and very important boost for Nigerian farmers. The funds being provided greatly enhance our ability to cultivate vast areas of agricultural land, delivering significant increases in rice and wheat production.

“Tingo Mobile’s latest commitment is indicative once again of their invaluable support towards Nigeria’s agricultural development, which we and our farmers are very grateful for. We look forward to the continued deepening and expansion of our relationship with Tingo Mobile as we work together to support Nigeria’s farmers and deliver mutual benefit for all parties.”

Trivia Answer: Null Character

A null character is a special type of character, called a control character, with all its bits set to zero. It is often used in computer programming languages to mark the end of a string. In practical applications, such as database and spreadsheet programs, null characters are used as filler spaces.

