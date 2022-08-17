News
Nigeria’s power grid collapses for 7th time in 2022 over electricity workers’ strike
Nigeria’s power grid collapsed on Wednesday following the indefinite strike by members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).
Ripples Nigeria had reported earlier today that the workers are proceeding with the strike despite the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba’s appeal to the union to give the Federal Government two weeks to address their complaints.
The Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, also urged the workers to suspend the industrial action.
However, the aggrieved workers turned off transmission stations across the country to commence their strike on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: NLC says privitisation of Nigeria’s power sector a complete failure
Wednesday’s incident was the seventh this year and the first since July 20.
The shutdown, according to Independent System Operation (ISO), caused the power generation to drop from 4,149.40 megawatt generated from 21 power plants as at 6:00 a.m. to 1,635MW from 17 plants on Wednesday.
“At about 12:00 p.m., the level of output fell further to 1,246.40MW as three more power plants stopped working. But an hour after, the grid collapsed to 762.30MW after eight power plants became inactive,” the ISO stated.
