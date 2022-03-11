Nigeria’s Yep! closes $1.5m pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Yep! closes $1.5m pre-seed funding

To launch its venture in five African countries, Nigerian financial super app Yep! has closed a US$1.5 million pre-seed funding round.

Yep! runs a financial super app focused on leveraging technology to deliver seamless financial services and solutions to Africans.

The startup was found in 2021 by Olaoluwa Awojoodu, Airende Ojeomogha, and Garry Ottosen.

According to intelligence from local media, the startup is headquartered in Lagos and San Francisco.

The startup’s offerings include Yep! Consumers and Yep! Business, and are open to targeted personas.

The US$1.5 million pre-seed funding round was led by Greenhouse Capital.

Tech Trivia: What operating system does the iPhone use?

A iOS

B Mac OS

C Android

D Linux

Answer: See end of post

2. Lagos-based Klump secures $780k pre-seed funding

Klump, Nigeria’s buy now pay later (BNPL) startup, has announced securing a US$780,000 pre-seed funding round.

According to the startup, the round will help it launch its flagship “Pay with Klump” product with selected partners as it looks at offering BNPL solutions to customers and businesses.

Klump was founded in 2021 by Celestine Omin and Olufunbi Falayi, who have combined experience building products with Konga, DealDay, Paystack, Andela, Amazon and H-E-B.

The startup offers customers the option to buy and receive their purchases right away and spread the payments over four equal installments.

In addition, Klump is able to make an informed credit decision on a customer in less than three minutes, with a goal to further reduce the decision time to less than a minute.

Led by London-based investment firm Seedcamp, the round saw the participation of MAGIC Fund, Voltron Capital, Yellowwood, Kickoff Africa, Hoaq Capital, Kesho VC, Assembly Investors, as well as several angel investors and founders.

3. India’s 100ms raises $20M to upscale venture

Seeking to power next generation of live video apps, 100ms has secured a $20 million in Series A funding.

The raiser, according to report, comes barely five months after they closed the seed round.

The startup is a live video conferencing infrastructure startup based in India and US.

The round was led by Falcon Edge’s Alpha Wave Incubation, with participation from Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe, and existing investors Accel and Strive.vc.

So far, the startup has raised $24.5 million since its launch in 2020 by its founders.

Trivia Answer: iOS

iOS is a mobile operating system developed by Apple. It was originally named the iPhone OS, but was renamed to the iOS in June, 2009. The iOS currently runs on the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.

Like modern desktop operating systems, iOS uses a graphical user interface, or GUI. However, since it is a mobile operating system, iOS is designed around touchscreen input, rather than a keyboard and mouse. For example, applications, or “apps,” can be opened by a single tap, rather than a double-click. Different screens can be viewed by swiping your finger across the screen, rather than clicking on open windows.

