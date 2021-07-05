Nnamdi Kanu never jumped bail —Lawyer, Ejiofor

The legal counsel to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has claimed that his client did not jump bail as being presented before the court by the Nigerian government.

According to him, Kanu had to save his life by fleeing the country, after his home was invaded by armed forces.

He spoke during an interview on Arise TV on Monday.

His argument is that his client’s home was invaded in September, ahead of his court appearance on October 14, adding, that he was forced to flee since only the living can face trial

