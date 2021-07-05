Politics
Nnamdi Kanu never jumped bail —Lawyer, Ejiofor
The legal counsel to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has claimed that his client did not jump bail as being presented before the court by the Nigerian government.
According to him, Kanu had to save his life by fleeing the country, after his home was invaded by armed forces.
He spoke during an interview on Arise TV on Monday.
His argument is that his client’s home was invaded in September, ahead of his court appearance on October 14, adding, that he was forced to flee since only the living can face trial
More to come…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....