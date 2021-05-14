NNPC invites bid for operation and maintenance of Port Harcourt, two other refineries | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NNPC invites bid for operation and maintenance of Port Harcourt, two other refineries
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday invited bids from interested companies for the operation and maintenance of its three refineries.
The three refineries are the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC)
In an advertorial published on its website, NNPC said interested and qualified bidders must first submit an application with company’s name, address, phone number, and email address to [email protected] on or before 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
The application should be submitted before 12 noon on June 16.
The advertorial read: “NNPC is seeking to engage reputable and credible Operations & Maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain PHRC, (WRPC, and KRPC to ensure reliability and sustainability to meet the nation’s fuel supply obligation.
“The O&M Contract scope of work shall cover, but not be limited to, the following refinery business processes: Long term and short term production/operations planning, Production and operations execution, Monitoring, reporting and optimization of operations, Maintenance planning (short term), Maintenance execution.
Others are reliability and inspection, Process and controls engineering, Quality Control. Quality Assurance and Laboratory, Specialist engineering, Health and Safety, Environmental management among others.”
