13 Nollywood movies record N34.69 million in seven days, foreign movies still dominant | Ripples Nigeria

Business
13 Nollywood movies record N34.69 million in seven days, foreign movies still dominant
At least 13 Nigerian movies grossed N34.69 million in seven days as six films made it to the top 10 during the week.
Four foreign movies also made the compilation of film productions that captivated Nigerians between May 7 and May 13.
In the analysis of the movie industry data obtained from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) by Ripples Nigeria, 20 movies grossed N75.33 million from 52,667 movie enthusiasts in seven days.
The six Nigerian movies in the top 10 are – Breaded Life (N13.48 million/52 Locations/4 Weeks), Prophetess (N6.14 million/43 Locations/6 Weeks) and Dream Job (N4.24 million/42 Locations/1 Week).
Others are – Wait, The (N2.56 million,/38 Locations/2 Weeks), Esin (N1.98 million) and Suga Suga (N1.91 million/38 Locations/2 Weeks).
Ripples Nigeria noted that no location was recorded for Esin, Mamba’s Diamond, Ki Yi Na Yi and Prank Movie during the period under review.
READ ALSO: Nollywood produced 4,730 movies in four years – NBS
Location represents number of screens which the movies were displayed.
However, foreign movies still pose a problem to Nollywood
The total cinema revenue fell by 13 percent but out of the 20 movies shown at the cinema, seven foreign movies grossed N40.64 million while the remaining N34.69 million went to the 13 Nollywood movies.
This showed the penetration and wide acceptance of foreign movies as Wrath of Man, which topped the Cinema Revenue for the week under review generated N29.52 million in one week from 17,846 movie enthusiasts.
Breaded Life, which ranked number 2 on the gross table, generated N13.48 million in four weeks from 10,460 movie enthusiasts. Foreign movies continue to overshadow the Nollywood productions even in its home country.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...