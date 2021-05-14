Nigeria’s stock markets investors gain N50bn as bourse resumes from Sallah break | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock markets investors gain N50bn as bourse resumes from Sallah break
Investors in the Nigerian stock market gained over N50 billion after returning from the two days Sallah holiday on Monday.
The gain coincided with the increase in the equity capitalization from N20.52 trillion to N20.57 trillion at the end of trading on Friday.
The All Share Index also rose by 0.25 percent to move from 39,382.96 recorded on Tuesday to 39,481.89 today.
Investors traded in 219.54 million shares worth N2.91 billion in 4,107 deals at the close of trading on Friday.
However, this was lower than the 296.59 million shares worth N3.36 billion that exchanged hands in 4,265 deals before the Sallah break.
Eterna led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.60kobo to move from N6 per to N6.60kobo per share at the close of trading.
Regal Insurance gained 9.68 percent during trading, to increase its share price from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share.
NEM’s share price rose by N0.18kobo percent to end trading at N2.08kobo from N1.90kobo per share.
Chi Plc’s share price increased by 8.89 percent to end trading with N0.49kobo from N0.45kobo per share.
Associated Bus Company gained 8.82 percent in share price to move from N0.34kobo to N0.37kobo per share at the end of trading.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market investors gain over N60b despite slump in Unity Bank, Japaul Gold
Academy topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.40kobo to N0.36kobo per share.
Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.75kobo to N0.69kobo per share following a loss of 8 percent in its share price.
Japaul Gold share price plunged by 6.78 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.55kobo per share.
Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.42kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.
Courtville completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.
Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 32.02 million shares worth N754.93 million.
Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 28.75 million and valued at N243.79 million.
Fidelity Bank was next with 19.67 million shares traded at a cost of N46.29 million.
First Bank reported 18.46 million shares worth N131.40 million while GTBank recorded over 11.19 million traded shares at a value of N332.10 million.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...