Nigeria’s stock markets investors gain N50bn as bourse resumes from Sallah break | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian stock market gained over N50 billion after returning from the two days Sallah holiday on Monday.

The gain coincided with the increase in the equity capitalization from N20.52 trillion to N20.57 trillion at the end of trading on Friday.

The All Share Index also rose by 0.25 percent to move from 39,382.96 recorded on Tuesday to 39,481.89 today.

Investors traded in 219.54 million shares worth N2.91 billion in 4,107 deals at the close of trading on Friday.

However, this was lower than the 296.59 million shares worth N3.36 billion that exchanged hands in 4,265 deals before the Sallah break.

Eterna led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.60kobo to move from N6 per to N6.60kobo per share at the close of trading.

Regal Insurance gained 9.68 percent during trading, to increase its share price from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

NEM’s share price rose by N0.18kobo percent to end trading at N2.08kobo from N1.90kobo per share.

Chi Plc’s share price increased by 8.89 percent to end trading with N0.49kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company gained 8.82 percent in share price to move from N0.34kobo to N0.37kobo per share at the end of trading.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market investors gain over N60b despite slump in Unity Bank, Japaul Gold

Academy topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.40kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.75kobo to N0.69kobo per share following a loss of 8 percent in its share price.

Japaul Gold share price plunged by 6.78 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.42kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.

Courtville completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 32.02 million shares worth N754.93 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 28.75 million and valued at N243.79 million.

Fidelity Bank was next with 19.67 million shares traded at a cost of N46.29 million.

First Bank reported 18.46 million shares worth N131.40 million while GTBank recorded over 11.19 million traded shares at a value of N332.10 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions