Nollywood produced 4,730 movies in four years – NBS | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian film industry produced about 4,730 movies between 2017 and 2021.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its latest Nollywood Movies Production data for Q1 2021 released on Friday.

According to the bureau, 98 movies were released into the market monthly between April 2017 and March this year.

However, NBS revealed that in the first three months of 2021, there was a significant decline in the number of movies produced in the country.

It said: “In the first three months of 2021, the number of Nollywood movies produced was 416. This represent a decline of 53.93 percent compared to 903 in Q4 2020.

“Year on year, Q1 2021 indicates a growth of 2.21 percent compared to 407 movies produced in the corresponding period of 2020.”

By location, Lagos has the highest number of movies produced in Q1 2021 with 149 closely followed by Onitsha with 140 while Benin and Bauchi recorded two movies each.

While giving a breakdown of movies produced over the last four years, NBS disclosed that 450 movies were produced in three quarters of 2017.

“565 movies were produced in 2018 while players in the Nollywood released 700 in 2019 to entertain Nigerians.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, movie producers released 2,599 movies, the highest number during the period,” the agency added.

Nigeria’s film industry is one of the best in the world only behind Hollywood and Bollywood in terms of appeal and acceptance.

