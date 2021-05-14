Nollywood produced 4,730 movies in four years – NBS | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nollywood produced 4,730 movies in four years – NBS
The Nigerian film industry produced about 4,730 movies between 2017 and 2021.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its latest Nollywood Movies Production data for Q1 2021 released on Friday.
According to the bureau, 98 movies were released into the market monthly between April 2017 and March this year.
However, NBS revealed that in the first three months of 2021, there was a significant decline in the number of movies produced in the country.
It said: “In the first three months of 2021, the number of Nollywood movies produced was 416. This represent a decline of 53.93 percent compared to 903 in Q4 2020.
“Year on year, Q1 2021 indicates a growth of 2.21 percent compared to 407 movies produced in the corresponding period of 2020.”
READ ALSO: Nigerians paid more for kerosene, cooking gas in March – NBS
By location, Lagos has the highest number of movies produced in Q1 2021 with 149 closely followed by Onitsha with 140 while Benin and Bauchi recorded two movies each.
While giving a breakdown of movies produced over the last four years, NBS disclosed that 450 movies were produced in three quarters of 2017.
“565 movies were produced in 2018 while players in the Nollywood released 700 in 2019 to entertain Nigerians.
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, movie producers released 2,599 movies, the highest number during the period,” the agency added.
Nigeria’s film industry is one of the best in the world only behind Hollywood and Bollywood in terms of appeal and acceptance.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...