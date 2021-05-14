Nigeria’s mutual funds industry assets increased to N1.6tr in 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s mutual funds industry assets increased to N1.6tr in 2020
The total assets under the management of Nigeria’s Mutual Fund Industry increased to N1.6 trillion last year.
In a report titled: “Comparing Apples and Oranges Why Harmonised Reporting Is the Next Step Forward,” Coronation Asset Management Mutual Funds said this was a 50 percent increase over the total assets garnered in the industry in 2019.
The Head of Research, Coronation Asset Management Mutual Funds, Guy Czartoryski, who authored the report, noted that despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a good year for mutual funds.
He said: “Last year market interest rates fell precipitously, with the yield on a one-year Nigerian Treasury Bill (NTB) falling from 5.40 percent in January 2020 to 0.15 percent in early December 2020. It was difficult for investors to get good rates of interest from their bank deposits.
“Last year, investors turned to Money Market funds, which are the biggest segment of the Mutual Fund industry but later they turned to Fixed Income funds because some of these were reporting good unit price gains during the year as interest rates fell and bond prices rose.
READ ALSO: Pension assets to grow by 8.5% this year –Report
“This attracted a lot of money into the mutual fund industry and its total assets under management rose by 50% to N1.6 trillion. In general, there is a long-term move from bank deposits to Mutual Funds because Mutual Funds deliver all their gains, less a small fee, to their investors, and investors are beginning to appreciate that.
“During our research what we found was that Unit Price data, which is supplied by the fund themselves is not comparable. Differences in reported performance are too large to be explained by differences in underlying performance in 2020. 2020 was a very good year for FGN bond prices. ”
Czartoryski, however, warned that Nigeria needs to adopt Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS), stressing that Mark -to – Market accountancy is one of the cornerstones of GIPS.
“GIPS opens the way to the future. The first step is to harmonise reporting among Nigeria Mutual Funds,” he counseled.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...