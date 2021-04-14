Nigerians paid more for kerosene, cooking gas in March – NBS | Ripples Nigeria

The cost of preparing meals either with kerosene or cooking gas in Nigerian household increased in March, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

In its price watch released on Wednesday, the agency said Nigerians using Kerosene paid 1.54 percent more for the product in March compared to the previous month and 8.12 percent more than 2020.

The report showed that the national average price for a litre of Kerosene increased from N355.80 in February to N361.29 in March.

Taraba (N466.67) paid the highest average price for Kerosene and while Bayelsa (N250.0) paid the lowest price.

The average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 1.92 percent month-on-month from N2, 018.91 in February to N2, 057.71 last month.

The cooking gas price increased year-on-year by 3.87 percent.

READ ALSO: Kerosine now costs about twice its 2015 price as cooking gas jumps 18.68% in 5 years

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder were Jigawa (N1,717.00), Abuja (N1,800.98) and Kaduna (N1,825.86).

On the other hand, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg gas cylinder were Cross River (N4,762.65), Sokoto (N4,750.00) and Edo (N4,728.57).

The average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg gas cylinder decreased by -0.10 percent month-on-month from N4,363.51 in February to N4,359.23 in March.

However, it increased by 4.26 percent year-on-year.

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg gas cylinder were Zamfara (N3,749.06), Kaduna (N3,751.27) and Katsina (N3,845.04)

Join the conversation

Opinions