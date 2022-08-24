NNPC makes N2.38trn in six months, remits zero naira to govt account

At a time many oil-producing countries in the world are cashing out big, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced that nothing was deposited into the Nigerian government’s account in six months.

This is despite oil prices trading within the last six months at its highest level in years.

According to NNPC, all the N2.38 trillion revenue it made from oil sales, was all spent as they came in on projects.

NNPC disclosed this in its Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) presentation published on Tuesday.

The projects included refineries repairs, Pipeline Security & Maintenance cost, oil search (Frontier Exploration Services), National Domestic Gas Development, cost recovery/cash call.

Others are Nigeria Morocco Pipeline, Renewable Energy Development (RED), Pre-Export Financing, Gas Infrastructure Development and Crude Oil Pre-Export Inspection Agency Expenses (NESS FEES).

NNPC, in its explanation to the committee, noted that of the total gross revenue, N1.59 trillion was spent on fuel subsidy.

It stated that the subsidy payments rose from N210 billion in January 2022 to N319 billion in June 2022.

While the next big spending was on cost recovery/cash call tagged T1/T2 for the six-month period, which stood at N658.97 billion.

Other expenses included Pipeline securities, N12.42 billion, and Oil search, N14.32 billion.

The lack of remittance by NNPC to government accounts has left many states who rely heavily on federal allocation scrambling to survive.

Oil revenue is significant in what the three tiers of government share on monthly basis.

Saudi Arabia, UAE smile to the bank

As NNPC struggles, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates national oil companies have reported bumper profits.

In the United Arab Emirates, the state-owned oil company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) reported that its net profit for the first half jumped by 34 percent to $379 million, while revenue increased 13 per cent to $1.27 billion compared to the same period last year.

“Excellent half-year results and successful strategic execution are testaments to the vital role that the company is playing in enabling significant production capacity growth for ADNOC as well as the UAE’s objective to achieve gas self-sufficiency,” Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC’s managing director, said.

While Saudi oil giant Aramco says its second-quarter net income surged to $48.4 billion, up from $25.5 billion a year earlier.

