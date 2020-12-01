NNPC to offer free auto conversion services as govt launches gas expansion programme

The Nigerian government Tuesday rolled out the national gas expansion programme, which sought to deepen the penetration of gas an alternative to petrol, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) promising free petrol-to-gas conversion in some designated NNPC retail filling stations.

President Muhammadu Buhari conducted the rollout ceremony virtually in Abuja while Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva oversaw the physical launch alongside a number of government dignitaries at an NNPC station in Abuja.

“To support this effort, NNPC is providing free conversion services in some selected NNPC Retail Filling Stations to assist interested motorists switch from PMS to Autogas,” said Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the NNPC via the corporation’s Twitter handle, @NNPCgroup.

Government on Sunday unveiled plans to convert the energy source of one million vehicles in Nigeria to gas in 2021 in an effort to accelerate the uptake of gas in the country and promote the adoption of cleaner, cheaper and more accessible alternative to petrol.

It said in October that the compressed natural gas would cost N97 per litre.

Read also: NNPC presents first-ever budget to National Assembly

According to Mohammed Ibrahim, chairman of National Gas Expansion Programme, the scheme would deliver 12.5 million direct and indirect jobs, with 500,000 conversion engineers needed in the next 90 days.

“NNPC is also expanding this initiative to all #NNPC Retail Filling Stations across the Nation, while assuring motorists of steady availability of Autogas at competitive prices,” Kyari said.

He noted that the programme was expected to bolster supply to the Western corridor and the Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano gas pipeline, planned to supply gas to Abuja as well as Kaduna and Kano states.

Join the conversation

Opinions