No apology for supporting Gov Diri’s re-election in Bayelsa – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said on Wednesday he has no apology for supporting last year’s re-election of Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, in the state.

Diri was re-elected for another term of four years after he defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva, in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The ex-president, who spoke when a high-powered delegation led by the governor visited him at his residence in Yenagoa, said his support for Diri was in line with the aspirations of the majority of people of the state.

He said the governor deserved a second term in office because of his developmental efforts in the state.

Jonathan said: “I did what l did during the governorship election and l have no apologies to anybody because l know that the governor and his team were doing very well, especially in the area of peace and stability of the state.

“At a time, l became very worried. I have not said others did not do well. After all, l was also a governor for a little less than one and a half years and also had my challenges.

“Since Diri came on board, the excesses of cult groups, particularly in Yenagoa, have reduced reasonably. If we must move forward, first and foremost, we must handle the issue of security to attract investors.

“I saw that the governor and his team have a vision and he needed to be encouraged to do another four-year term.”

He charged the governor to do more to meet the high expectations of the people of Bayelsa.

In his response, Diri thanked the former president for his support during the election.

“Your endorsement of a sitting governor was more than billions of naira. And so having secured that endorsement, we were very sure of victory. We are here to say a big thank you as that has brought stability to the state.

“With the kind of peace and security we have in our state, Bayelsa is ready for private investors to come in,” Diri added.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for ensuring a credible election in the state.

