North-East records zero export, agency gives reasons

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that there is no record of export from the northeast region in recent months.

The disclosure was made by John Okorie, NEPC regional director at a sensitisation workshop organised for exporters on the legal aspects of packaging for export over the weekend.

According to him, while there has been a surge in the registration of exporters in the region, insecurity has hampered farmers looking to export their products from doing so.

The director also noted that some exporters out of the region preferred to use Lagos and Kano for exporting their goods overseas.

Okorie said, “Insurgency is a key, a major factor to the lack of export from the region. People no longer go to the farms; people no longer sit at home to do what they are actually supposed to do.

“But as the insurgency is brought under control and awareness is being created, I believe we are going to export from here.”

Ben Achor and Julie Onmoke, both from the legal unit of the NEPC, who spoke on legal issues involved in packaging, for export, said one major issue Nigerian exporters, have had over the years, was the challenge of packaging products to meet international standards.

They said the product sold in Nigeria usually wouldn’t sell in the international market simply because of packaging and urged exporters to pay very serious attention to the design and packaging of their products.

