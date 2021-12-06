MTN Nigeria, UPDC, NEM Insurance and Airtel Nigeria make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

As investors resume to selling, buying and holding shares this week, stocks that should be on your watch list are MTN Nigeria, UPDC, NEM Insurance and Airtel Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

MTN Nigeria

The y’ello network is positioning itself for the approval of 5G network in Nigeria, a move that will improve the usage of MTN for calls and data in Nigeria.

This is expected to have a positive impact on MTN Nigeria‘s quarterly and annal turnovers, in turn, empowers the company to increase shareholders future dividends.

MTN Nigeria’s 5G ambition makes the telco’s stock an asset to have as the firm enters the mock and final auction for the new generation network which will boost service.

UPDC

The company led the biggest losers list last week as the capital market priced its stock low amid sell off by shareholders during trading session.

This caused UPDC share value to tumble by 24.4 percent, losing N0.32kobo from it’s worth, which settled at N0.99kobo. So it will resume trading this week from the dampening mood of last week.

UPDC is currently in a dip, which is a period some prospective investors prefer to acquire a stock, but caution is needed when trading in the bourse, as sell off may persist.

NEM Insurance

NEM Insurance will begin trading session in a top shape following last week’s 18.4 percent gain in stock value, which rose to N2.25kobo per share from N1.90kobo.

This appreciation has lift shareholders investment, but also signals profit-taking possibility among short-term holders, so prospective investors need to trade with caution around NEM Insurance this week.

Airtel Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria is also eyeing the 5G market, as it races with MTN Nigeria to acquire the spectrum needed to deploy the new generation network.

Like its rival, the 5G network will improve shareholders investment and increase their gains through dividends, which will likely be bumped up by improved financials fueled by the 5G adoption.

So owning an Airtel share before the adoption is made will be a gain, as its future plan might hike the value of its stock in the long run.

