MTN Nigeria stock hits four-month low, as shareholders lose N468.2bn to sell off

MTN Nigeria share slumped last week as sell pressure continued among shareholders engaging in profit-taking. Analysis showed that the capital market has been pricing the y’ello stock low.

In five days of trading, MTN Nigeria stock value depreciated by 12.10 percent, ending the week at N167 per share on Friday, its lowest in four months, against the N190 it opened trading with last week.

Last time the telco’s stock sold at this low rate was in the third quarter of this year. On August 2, 2021, MTN Nigeria had closed trading at N168 per share, from the day’s opening of N165.

The decline is fueled by the parent company, MTN Group’s, decision to sell off 575 million shares at a reduced rate of N169, against the going price of N190 on November 30.

Read also: MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Mafab to compete for NCC’s 5G spectrum

This triggered profit-taking, as shareholders moved to recoup their gains off the bourse before the bonanza offer dragged down the value of their investment.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that price movement of MTN Nigeria might head down, as sell off by a majority shareholder could turn market sentiment to negative, ushering in a bearish run.

MTN Group’s offer was expected to last for two weeks, and the share price of MTN Nigeria waa N0.2kobo below the N169 it’s parent company was offering the stock.

The 12.10 percent decline wiped N468.15 billion from shareholders investment worth, which was now valued at N3.39 trillion, against N3.86 trillion of last week Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now