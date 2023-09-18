NGX: Oando leads gainers as shareholders make N260bn in five hours

Investors with Chams, Stanbic and IBTC pocketed N260 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the growth in the market capitalization from N36.88 trillion to N37.14 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 481.43 basis points to close at 67,877.17, up from 67,395.74 ASI posted by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 515.28 million shares worth N8.92 billion in 8,357 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 408.86 million shares valued at N5.23 billion traded by shareholders in 6,972 deals last week.

Oando topped the gainers’ list with a N1.10 kobo rise in share price to move from N11 to N12.10 kobo per share.

NNFM gained N1.35 kobo to close at N13.50 kobo, above its opening price of N13.50 kobo per share.

Chams’ share price was up by N0.11 kobo to move from N1.10 kobo to N1.21 kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC posted a N6.60 kobo gain to rise from N68.90 kobo to N75.50 kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share value rose by N0.18 kobo to end trading at N2.10 kobo from N1.92 kobo per share.

Omatek topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.40 kobo to N0.36 kobo per share.

Sky Aviation’s share price dropped by N2.80 kobo to end trading at N kobo from N109.45 kobo per share.

Beta Glass lost N5.15 kobo to end trading with N46.70 kobo from N51.85 kobo per share.

Redstar Express lost N0.26 kobo to drop from N3.06 to N2.80 kobo per share.

Coutville’s share dropped from N0.59 kobo to N0.54 kobo per share after losing 8.47 percent during trading.

UBA topped the day’s trading with 109.47 million shares valued at N1.93 billion.

Universal Insurance followed with 65.40 million shares worth N14.18 million.

Transcorp sold 42.30 million shares worth N264.95 million.

Access Corporation traded 40.18 million shares valued at N703.40 million, while Chams sold 32.17 million shares valued at N38.61 million.

