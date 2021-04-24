Northern governors condemn killing of Kaduna varsity students, charge security agents to arrest perpetrators | Ripples Nigeria

The Northern Governors’ Forum on Saturday condemned the killing of three students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, by armed bandits.

The Chairman of the Forum, Simon Lalong, in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, described the incident as an act of wickedness and barbaric.

He insisted that the students’ killers must not go unpunished.

The slain students were among the 17 undergraduates abducted a few days ago by gunmen at the university campus.

Lalong said there was no justification for the murder of the innocent students who were simply in school to study and prepare themselves for service to the nation.

He said the northern governors would continue to engage the Federal Government and security agencies towards finding a lasting solution to kidnapping and other criminal activities especially in schools in the region.

He expressed concern that the heinous act would have great implications on the future of education in the region and the nation at large.

The Plateau State governor commiserated with the families of the murdered students and called for the immediate and unconditional release of other students and staff of the school still in captivity.

