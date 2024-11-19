Northern Reps Caucus defer from governors on tax reform bills debate

The northern caucus in the House of Representatives has pledged to prioritize national interest while considering the contentious tax reform bills.

Chairman Alhassan Doguwa stated on Monday in Abuja that members will meticulously study the bills before taking a stance.

President Bola Tinubu submitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly on October 3, sparking intense debate. The proposed legislation includes the Nigeria Tax Bill, Tax Administration Bill, and Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Additionally, Tinubu seeks to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) law and replace it with the Nigeria Revenue Service.

However, the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) opposed the bills on October 28, citing potential harm to the region’s interests. The governors urged the National Assembly to reject the bills, demanding equitable implementation of national policies across all regions.

The National Economic Council (NEC) also requested that Tinubu withdraw the bills for further consultations.

Undeterred, Tinubu insisted on November 1 that the bills would not be withdrawn, emphasizing their potential to improve Nigerians’ lives and optimize tax frameworks.

Doguwa assured that the caucus will carefully examine the bills, prioritizing national interest. “We must study these bills diligently, considering each clause to ensure justice for the people and the nation,” he said. “National interest will be our guiding principle.”

“We will certainly not rush the passage of these bills in order to avoid making hasty legislation or laws that would in the end not be able to address our practical economic realities as a nation.

“National interest will be the key word. It will be the watchword, and I believe all of us will be guided by national interest.

“The government, I want to believe, has good intentions. So, we will look at those intentions and see how we can educate and enlighten our people, and at the end of the day, the law will be for the good of the people.”

