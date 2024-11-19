Confusion over roles, as Atiku’s ex aide, Daniel Bwala, joins Tinubu’s media team

In a move that has sparked mixed reactions, and created confusion over their respective roles, Daniel Bwala, on Monday, announced himself as the new presidential spokesman, taking over from Bayo Onanuga who had been serving in the role since Ngelale Ajuri’s exit.

However, Onanuga in announcing Bwala’s appointment, gave the new entrant a new designation, creating confusion as to who occupies which position.

Bwala, who tagged himself special adviser on media and public communications to President Bola Tinubu, made the announcement via Twitter, expressing his excitement to join the president’s communication team.

“I resumed officially as the Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications/Spokesperson (State House). I am happy to have joined a meeting of the robust and fantastic communication team of Mr. President. I love the existing unity among the team and hope we can leverage on that even for more synergy,” Bwala tweeted.

However, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) in announcing the changes to the presidential media team, said: “President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

“The restructuring is as follows:1.Mr. Sunday Dare – hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation is now Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.

2.Mr. Daniel Bwala – announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now special adviser Policy Communication.

“These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy , underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.

“Instead, all the three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government”, he stated.

Bwala’s appointment has been met with controversy, with some questioning the motivations behind his selection. In response, Bwala emphasized his commitment to the Tinubu administration’s goals, stating that his focus is on supporting the president rather than personal interests.

“In life, generally, you look at focus. When you are focused on a thing, you are going to be faced with distraction,” Bwala said in an interaction with State House correspondents. “Your character will be determined by how you conduct yourself in the case of carrying out the information. It’s about the government. It’s about the president. It’s about his administration. It’s not about Bwala.”

Bwala, a former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign in 2023, also addressed claims that his appointment was driven by pecuniary gains. He dismissed these allegations, emphasizing the importance of staying focused on the larger goals of the administration despite distractions.

