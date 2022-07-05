Business
NYSC members receive Unity Bank’s N10m entrepreneurship grant
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members involved in agriculture, bakery, fashion and other small business ventures in Nigeria have received N10 million grant from Unity Bank.
The fund was awarded at the eighth edition of Unity Bank‘s Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, known as Corpreneurship Challenge. Since the programme began in 2019, 88 corp members have received N100 million grant.
The event, which held across 10 states; Rivers, Delta, Sokoto, Edo, Abuja, Akwa-Ibom, Osun, Kano, Bayelsa and Enugu, is an entrepreneurship contest among corpers showcasing their entrepreneurial skills.
Read also:Unity Bank, First Bank and FCMB among stocks to watch this week
Some of the winners included a fashion entrepreneur, Moses Gloria, whose business plan won N500,000 grant for a fabric production company; a budding commercial rice farmer, Emmanuel Adole who received N300,000 grant; and Okotie Racheal Dokubere who got N200,000, amongst others.
Speaking during the finale in Delta State, the Group Head, Retail, E-Business and SME Banking, Unity Bank Plc, Olufunwa Akinmade, said “When we started the initiative in 2019, we had set out to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs in Nigeria.
“So far, the initiative has resonated with the target audience and there is no gainsaying the fact, that this will continue to have a huge impact on job creation across the country.” Akinmade, who was represented by Abu Igemohia Mohammed, Unity Bank Regional Manager, Edo/Delta Region, said.
