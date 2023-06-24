NGX: Unity Bank, Wapic among top losers as investments drop by 0.01%

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.01 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a N4.09 billion dip in equity capitalization from N32.24 trillion to N32.23 trillion at the close of the day’s trading.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 4.63 basis points to close at 59, 206.63, down from 59,211.26 posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 627.87 million shares valued at N9.15 billion in 6,953 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 615.91 million shares worth N6.61 billion that exchanged hands in 7,459 deals the previous day.

Fidson led the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N1.17 kobo to end trading at N12.87 kobo from N11.70 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotels gained N1.60 kobo to move from N16 to N17.60 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe gained 10 percent to close at N0.44 kobo, above its opening price of N0.40 kobo per share.

Nascon’s share price was up by N1.70 kobo, moving from N17 to N18.70 kobo per share.

Cornerstone recorded a N0.11 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N1.11 kobo to N1.22 kobo per share.

READ ALSO:NGX: Investors earn N51.8bn as market value rises by 0.16%

Unity Bank topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.12 kobo to drop from N1.22 kobo to N1.10 kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price dropped by 9.57 percent to end trading at N0.85 kobo from N0.94 kobo per share.

McNichols lost 9.46 percent to end trading with N0.67 kobo from N0.74 kobo per share

NEM’s share dropped from N6.93 kobo to N6.30 kobo per share after losing N0.63 kobo during trading.

Ecobank lost N1.40 kobo to drop from N15.40 kobo to N14 per share.

LivingTrust led the day’s trading with 113 million shares valued at N303.98 million.

UBA followed with 62.68 million shares worth N714.37 million.

GTCO sold 49.51 million shares worth N1.54 billion.

Transcorp traded 38.01 million shares valued at N119.60 million, while Zenith Bank sold 36.44 million shares valued at N1.15 billion.

