OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

1. OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs



Towards hosting the second edition of its accelerator programme, OceanHub has selected six ocean-minded entrepreneurs to join the programme.

OceanHub Africa is an African-based ecosystem enabler and startup accelerator supported by Wesgro, the French Embassy, Dassault Systèmes and the V&A Waterfront.

The initiative was founded by Stéphanie Canac and Alexis Grosskopf, with a vision to inspire and support scalable ocean-minded businesses and nurture an environmentally conscious and profitable economy.

Today, with series of programme hosted, the group seeks to effectively mitigate the effects of global warming as well as the over exploitation and pollution of the oceans.

The second online accelerator aims to shape better interactions between people and oceans in support of the Sustainable Development Goal 14 – Life Below Water.

Selected applicants are, expected to gain access to OceanHub Africa’s partners’ service packages and its network of stakeholders and facilitators, who will help startups devise sustainable pathways yielding stable profits and avenues for scalable growth throughout Africa.

Tech Trivia: When was the first SMS sent

A. 1985

B. 1992

C. 1980

D. 1998

Answer: See end of post.

2. PayFast to host virtual eCommerce summit



Online payment processing service PayFast has announced partnering with Insaka eCommerce Academy as it looks to host a free eCommerce Virtual Summit in May.

According to the organising platforms, the event is expected to unpack how local entrepreneurs can leverage off the stark increase in online shopping as an offset from the global pandemic.

Jonathan Smit, Managing Director and Founder of PayFast pointed out that the break of the pandemic has resulted in massive growth within the online eCommerce sector.

He made the remark while speaking on opportunities the pandemic created for entrepreneurs.

He said: “From groceries to clothing and tech, South African consumers have embraced online shopping as a convenient means of retail.

“Despite the lowering of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the variety of products available, and ease of online shopping has sustained consumer interest in the eCommerce sector.

“This presents an opportunity for more businesses and entrepreneurs to move online.”

Plans are in full gear towards hosting the virtual summit between 17 to 20 May 2021, and is expected to serve as a networking opportunity for industry leaders to assist entrepreneurs in starting, growing, and scaling their eCommerce business.

Tech Trivia Answer: 1992

Although the technology was conceived by Friedhelm Hillebrand and Bernard Ghillebaert of the GSM Corporation in 1984, the first SMS message was sent in December 1992 by Sema Group software architect Neil Papworth who used a computer to text “Merry Christmas” over Vodafone’s GSM network in the UK where it was received by a Vodafone employee using an Orbitel 901 handset.

