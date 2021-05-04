OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs
Towards hosting the second edition of its accelerator programme, OceanHub has selected six ocean-minded entrepreneurs to join the programme.
OceanHub Africa is an African-based ecosystem enabler and startup accelerator supported by Wesgro, the French Embassy, Dassault Systèmes and the V&A Waterfront.
The initiative was founded by Stéphanie Canac and Alexis Grosskopf, with a vision to inspire and support scalable ocean-minded businesses and nurture an environmentally conscious and profitable economy.
Today, with series of programme hosted, the group seeks to effectively mitigate the effects of global warming as well as the over exploitation and pollution of the oceans.
The second online accelerator aims to shape better interactions between people and oceans in support of the Sustainable Development Goal 14 – Life Below Water.
Selected applicants are, expected to gain access to OceanHub Africa’s partners’ service packages and its network of stakeholders and facilitators, who will help startups devise sustainable pathways yielding stable profits and avenues for scalable growth throughout Africa.
READ ALSO: Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
Tech Trivia: When was the first SMS sent
A. 1985
B. 1992
C. 1980
D. 1998
Answer: See end of post.
2. PayFast to host virtual eCommerce summit
Online payment processing service PayFast has announced partnering with Insaka eCommerce Academy as it looks to host a free eCommerce Virtual Summit in May.
According to the organising platforms, the event is expected to unpack how local entrepreneurs can leverage off the stark increase in online shopping as an offset from the global pandemic.
Jonathan Smit, Managing Director and Founder of PayFast pointed out that the break of the pandemic has resulted in massive growth within the online eCommerce sector.
He made the remark while speaking on opportunities the pandemic created for entrepreneurs.
He said: “From groceries to clothing and tech, South African consumers have embraced online shopping as a convenient means of retail.
“Despite the lowering of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the variety of products available, and ease of online shopping has sustained consumer interest in the eCommerce sector.
“This presents an opportunity for more businesses and entrepreneurs to move online.”
Plans are in full gear towards hosting the virtual summit between 17 to 20 May 2021, and is expected to serve as a networking opportunity for industry leaders to assist entrepreneurs in starting, growing, and scaling their eCommerce business.
Tech Trivia Answer: 1992
Although the technology was conceived by Friedhelm Hillebrand and Bernard Ghillebaert of the GSM Corporation in 1984, the first SMS message was sent in December 1992 by Sema Group software architect Neil Papworth who used a computer to text “Merry Christmas” over Vodafone’s GSM network in the UK where it was received by a Vodafone employee using an Orbitel 901 handset.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
Latest Tech News
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...